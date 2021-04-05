Published On: Mon, Apr 5th, 2021

Quake jolts Sikkim, tremors felt across eastern India

New Delhi: An earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale and classified as “moderate”, shook Sikkim and the neighbouring region on Monday evening. No report of any casualty or damage has been received so far.

Tremors were felt in the state capital as well as Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar districts

The effects of the quake, which occured at 8.49 pm with its epicentre on the borders between Bhutan and Sikkim at a depth was 10 km, were felt as far away as Bihar.

According to reports from Patna, tremors were felt in the state capital as well as Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar districts with people coming out of their homes in panic, according to the state disaster management officials.

