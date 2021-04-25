Railways deploys Covid care coaches in Delhi, Maha, UP

New Delhi: The Railways Ministry is re-mobilising its initiative of Covid Care isolation Coaches, devised during the initial wave of Covid-19 with add-on conveniences, a statement said on Sunday.

As a measure of preparedness, Covid Care coaches have been readied to serve as additional health care facilities for isolation of Covid patients with mild symptoms. These coaches have now been additionally fitted with conveniences like coolers, jute mats and so on in view of the current hot weather conditions.

In Delhi, 50 coaches (with 800 beds) are deployed at Shakurbasti station (four patients are currently admitted), while 25 coaches (with 400 beds) have been made available at the Anand Vihar Terminal.

In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, 21 coaches (with 378 beds) are positioned and currently 55 patients are admitted at this facility. Twenty coaches have been positioned in Bhopal station and an equal number in Jabalpur, while 50 coaches have been readied for deployment in Punjab.

The state governments have been advised on the modalities and standard operating procedures (SOP) in place. Nearly 4,000 Covid Care Coaches with 64,000 beds have positioned at various railway stations in the country, some of which have already served the isolation needs of patients in the first wave of Covid.

On demand of state governments, these isolation centres will cater to needs of patients with mild and moderate symptoms, as directed to these facilities by state health authorities.

“The Railways takes all efforts to provide catering arrangements to these patients and maintain hygiene in these coaches. The state governments’ utilisation of the isolation coaches will be made available through updates from time to time,” a statement said.