Published On: Sat, Apr 3rd, 2021

Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar’s health is fine and he was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital a short while ago, a top official said here on Saturday.

Pawar Saheb was checked upon by a team of doctors today and his health is stable

Appearing cheerful but a bit weary, Pawar returned home to his residence in Silver Oaks, south Mumbai, five days after he underwent an emergency endoscopy on March 30 to extricate a gall-bladder stone.

He had been rushed to the hospital last Tuesday following complaints of abdominal pain owing to the gall-bladder stone, sparking concerns among the Pawar clan, party workers and other political parties leaders.

“Pawar Saheb was checked upon by a team of doctors today and his health is stable. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days, if all his parameters are stable surgery on his gall-bladder will be performed,” said NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

He also requested the NCP cadres and other well-wishers to refrain from visiting him as the 80-year-old party patriarch needs complete rest to recuperate.

