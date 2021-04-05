Sleaze CD: Congress MLA Sudhakar’s name crops up, he denies it

Chitradurga (Karnataka): In a fresh development in the sleaze CD case, former minister D Sudhakar’s name has cropped up. He is presently a Congress MLA from Hiriyur Assembly constituency.

Strongly denying links with the woman involved in the sleaze CD case, Sudhakar said that he had never met or spoken with the woman.

“This case has nothing to do with me as this is about BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi. I am shocked to see my name being flashed by all the news channels,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said he had not received any notice or summons from the Special Investigation Team probing this case. “If SIT summons me or issues me any notice, I will surely respond and co-operate with them,” he added.

He said that his name was unnecessarily being dragged into the case due to his close relations with Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah and KPCC present, DK Shivakumar.

Countering a question, he asked why would he transfer money to the woman? “She may have my phone number, but I do not have her number. She may have called me but I have not saved her number,” he said.