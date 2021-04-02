Three terrorists killed in J&k’s Pulwama encounter, arms ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Two of the three terrorists killed in an encounter at Kakpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday were responsible for attacking a BJP leader’s residence in Srinagar, said police.

“Less than 24 hours after the Nowgam terror attack, police have solved the case,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said at a press conference here.

He said the Nowgam terror attack on Thursday was jointly carried out by terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al-Badr. One policeman was killed in the attack.

The IG said after Thursday’s Nowgam terror attack, the police pursued a lead and sustained interrogation of three over ground workers of terrorists led to the three terrorists, who were holed up inside a house in Pulwama’s Ghat village.

The house was cordoned off and the encounter ensued in the night.

“The terrorists took some civilians as hostages that delayed the operation,” he said.

In the encounter, three terrorists were eliminated, who have been identified as Suhail, Yasir and Junaid, all are Pulwama residents.

The IG said that Suhail and Junaid were involved in Thursday’s attack on the BJP leader’s residence in which policeman Rameez Raja was killed.

From the possession of the killed terrorists one AK-47 rifle, one pistol and one SLR rifle were recovered. The SLR was the one snatched by terrorists on Thursday.

The IG further said two more LeT terrorists — Obaid and Shahid — involved in Thursday’s attack were still on the run.

“They will be soon nabbed or neutralised,” he said.

He said the Alto car that was used by the terrorists was found outside the house in Pulwama where the encounter took place. He said the vehicle belongs to the house owner and he will be booked under the UAPA.