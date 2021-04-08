Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

“Three unidentified terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter. Operation is going on,” the police said.

The exchange of gunfire took place in the Jan Mohalla in the Shopian town. Two-three militants were trapped by the security forces inside a house.

Among the trapped terrorists is the top commander of the Al-Qaeda inspired terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

It is worth mentioning here that the AGH has been coordinating with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Thursday, the firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.