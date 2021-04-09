Published On: Fri, Apr 9th, 2021

Three women given anti-rabies vax instead of Covid jab

Shamli: A probe has been ordered in the shocking incident in which three women were allegedly administered anti-rabies injections instead of the Covid vaccine at a government hospital in Shamli district.

The women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips

Three women — Saroj, 70, Anarkali, 72 and Satyavati, 60, — had gone to the government community health centre in Kandhla on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

After the vaccination, the women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to a protest by their family members at the facility.

The condition of Saroj began to deteriorate and she complained of nausea. Her family members took her to a private doctor who was aghast to see that she had been given the anti-rabies vaccine instead of the Covid vaccine.

The families have lodged a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Agarwal. Brijendra Singh, in-charge of the health centre has said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

