Top Hefazat terrorist arrested in B’desh

Dhaka: The Detective Branch (DB) of the Bangladesh Police on Sunday arrested Mamunul Haque, Joint Secretary of the Hefazat-e-Islam terrorist outfit.

The top terrorist preacher is in Tejgaon police station now.

He will be sent to the DB headquarters in Dhaka after which Haque will be produced before the court, Harun Ar Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon division said.

A DB team arrested Haque from the Rahmania madrasa in the capital’s Mohammadpur area, where he had been staying since the Sonargaon resort incident.

On 6 April, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Syed Nurul Islam had announced that Haque would be arrested if he is found involved in recent countrywide massacre from March 26-31.