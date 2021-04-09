Top terrorist commander among 2 killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: The security forces on Friday achieved a big success when they succeeded in killing Chief of proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) during an encounter at Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Apart from the chief of terror outfit, one more terrorist was neultralised in the encounter, said an official.

“AGuH chief terrorist Imtiyaz Shah killed in Tral encounter. IGP Kashmir congratulates Police/security forces for the successful (sic) operation. Search going on,” police tweeted.

Police on Friday said two terrorists were killed in the encounter in Pulwama.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

This is being considered as a big success for the security forces.

On the other hand, five terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Friday.

The gunfight started on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Three terrorists were killed on Thursday evening.

After a lull in the night, the gunfight resumed on Friday morning in which two more terrorists were gunned down.

A search operation by the security forces is underway in the area.