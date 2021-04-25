Top terrorist Mamunul trained in Pakistan: Bangladesh Police

Dhaka: Arrested Bangladeshi terrorist Mamunul Haq, who made all kinds of plans to oust the pro-liberation government led by Sheikh Hasina, has affiliation with a terrorist group in Pakistan where he had travelled in 2005 for training, police said on Sunday.

The top terrorist leader of Hefazat-e-Islam, which is accused of orchestrating the recent violence in the country, had stayed in Pakistan for 40 days and returned to the country with terrorist and extremist ideology, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Tejgaon Division, Harun-ur-Rashid said.

Sources said that Mamunul directed the madrasa students for attack on police and government officials and also bombings, arson and massacre countrywide, which were directed by Pakistan’s ISI, which also provided training.