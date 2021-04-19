Two bar girls raped in Patna, accused held

Patna: Two bar girls including a minor were allegedly raped by an orchestra organiser in Patna on Sunday, an official said here on Monday. The accused has been arrested.

The victims were brought from Chhattisgarh for a dance performance in an orchestra event. The organiser Vipin Giri, a resident of Fatehpur under Naubatpur police station in Patna, promised them a month-long job in the orchestra.

The victims contacted the local police on Monday morning and gave written complaints against the accused. Subsequently, a police team raided Giri’s house and arrested him.

“As per the statement of victims, the accused allegedly forced them into prostitution in Patna which they resisted. Hence the accused Vipin Giri held them captive in a house. On Sunday, he came in a drunken state and allegedly raped them one by one,” said Vimlesh Kumar SI Naubatpur police station.

“We have conducted medical examination of victims which confirms rape. One of the victims claimed that she is below 18 year old. We have booked the accused under POCSO act as well,” the officer said.