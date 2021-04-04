Two rhinos from Orang enter Assam village, one captured

Guwahati: Two one-horned wild rhinos strayed from Orang National Park and entered nearby villages in Assam’s border Darrang district, officials said. While one was captured by forest officials on Sunday, the other rhino remained in the village pond.

Forest and Wildlife officials said one of the rhinos was tranquillised after a long effort, with the help of locals, and was taken to the Guwahati Zoo while the other rhino remained in the village pond and efforts are on to apprehend it or drive it back to the forest without any harm.

The official said that on late Saturday, the rhinos entered the Konakata Para village and then went to the nearby Gadhaijhar village evoking panic among the villagers, who told the media that one person was injured when one of the rhinos attacked him.

Wildlife activists said that the habitats of wild animals have been shrinking over the decades due to encroachment and felling of forest resources by the people, leading to man-animal conflicts. There have also been many incidents in Assam in the recent past when angry mobs killed leopards, elephants and other wild animals, who also killed several people.