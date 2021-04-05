Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited moral authority to govern: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: After the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Union Minister of Law and Justice and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had forfeited the moral authority to govern.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Prasad said: “Deshmukh resigned citing moral grounds. Chief Minister Thackeray, where is your morality? Will we hear something on your morality? I think Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited the moral authority to govern.”

He pointed that Deshmukh had resigned after consulting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and not Thackeray.

“Why is the Chief Minister silent over Deshmukh’s resignation?” he asked.

Prasad said that the BJP had repeatedly said that a fair probe by the Mumbai Police was not possible while Deshmukh was still in office.

“Now the CBI will find out all the linkages in the case after a proper probe,” added the minister.