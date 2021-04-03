Unitech case: ED attaches Rs 197 cr assets of Carnoustie Group

New Delhi: Tightening its noose around the Unitech group in connection with a money laundering probe, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said that it has attached 10 properties of the firm worth Rs 197 crore, which includes two resorts in Gangtok and Alapuzza of the Carnoustie Group.

An ED official said that the agency has attached 10 immovable properties which includes two resorts in Gangtok and Alappuza, office premises, land pieces in Unitech group case.

The official said that the registered value of these immovable properties is Rs 197.34 crore, owned by the various entities of Carnoustie Group.

The official said that the Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 325 crore to Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of the group purchased several immovable properties from the same money.

The ED action comes four days after it attached 12 properties worth Rs 152.48 crore owned by the promoters of Unitech Group in Gurugram through proxy or benami entities.

The ED had conducted searches on 35 locations in NCR and Mumbai including the premises of Carnoustie Group and after analysis of seized records followed by the admissions of various persons, the above investment of Unitech Group has been surfaced.

The ED has till date attached assets worth Rs 349.82 crore of the group in the case.