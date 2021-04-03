UP govt shunts DG, ADG of CBCID, 4 IPS officers reshuffled

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday removed DG of the CBCID Vishwajit Mahapatra and ADG SK Mathur, creating panic in the state police department. In all, four senior IPS officers have been reshuffled. Vishwajit Mahapatra and SK Mathur have been placed in the waiting list.

RK Swarnakar, who returned from central government deputation, has been asked to take charge as ADG CBCID, while PV Ramasastri, who is posted as DG Vigilance has been given additional charge of DG of the CBCID. Vishwajit Mahapatra and SK Mathur are yet to get a new posting.

The state government had made a large number of transfers before the announcement of the date of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh last month. A large number of senior IPS officers were transferred and reshuffled after the police commissioner system was implemented in Kanpur and Varanasi in the state.