Wife, paramour held for husband’s murder in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: The J&K police on Thursday claimed to have solved a murder case in Baramulla district by arresting two accused including the wife and her paramour for the husband’s murder.

Police said, “On the intervening night of March 8 and 9, 2021, Muhammad Altaf Malik, 34, son of Ghulam Rasool Malik of Seriwarpora, son-in-law of Late Abdul Razaq Ganie was found dead near his cowshed at Renji village of Pattan tehsil in Baramulla district.

“He was later buried by family members at Renji graveyard.

“On March 22, brother of the deceased submitted an application for initiating inquest proceedings as he and his family members were suspicious about the death of his brother.

“Following orders of DM Baramulla, the dead body was exhumed and post mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors from GMC Baramulla.

“After the receipt of interim medical report and the statements of some prime witnesses the inquest proceedings were converted into an FIR and investigation was started.

“After using a blend of technical and human intelligence, police could finally focus on the wife of the deceased, Tasleema Begum. She was put to sustained questioning during which she disclosed the commission of the crime alongwith Ghulam Muhammad Dar, son of Muhammad Ramzan Dar of Renji village.

“The duo had hatched a conspiracy to kill the deceased a month before the occurrence as they were in an illegitimate relationship. On 8th March both gave the final touch to their plan and accordingly Tasleema called Ghulam Muhammad during night and they both bludgeoned Altaf to death.

“Thereafter they took the body and threw it near cowshed to conceal the manner of death and camouflage it as death due to slipping.

“Both the accused have been arrested, weapon of offence has been recovered on their disclosure while further investigation is in progress”.