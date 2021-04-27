Yogi govt to provide free Remdesivir to Covid stricken

Lucknow: In a major relief to the critically-ill Covid patients admitted at Uttar Pradesh government and private hospitals, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that they should be provided Remdesivir injections free of cost.

However, the private hospitals will have to procure this drug from the manufacturing companies and the market itself.

In case, Remdesivir is not available in private hospitals and it is essential for the survival of any patient, then on the basis of the prescription issued by the hospital, the district magistrate and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) can provide this life-saving drug for the concerned patient.

Orders in this regard have been issued by the department of health and family welfare.

The chief minister has also ordered that adequate vials of Remdesivir should be made available to various districts as per the demand. If required, private hospitals should also be provided Remdesivir at fixed rates.

To curb the illegal sale of essential drugs amid the rising corona virus infections in the state, the chief minister has said that the National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against people who are involved in black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines.

Yogi Adityanath also asked the officials to ensure that there is no wastage of vaccines.

Stating that the survival of the patient is the priority of the government, he said, “Do the testing before providing Remdesivir or other life-saving drugs to the patients, so that no negative reaction takes place in patient’s body.”