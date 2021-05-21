After filmy-style chase, NCB catches Mumbai drug peddler

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths managed to nab a drug peddler after a filmy-style chase on a suburban road, while two other accomplices managed to escape, a top official said here on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a team of NCB was lying in wait for 3 peddlers who had come to deliver drugs on a two-wheeler to a customer, near Veera Desai Industrial Estate.

Intercepted by the NCB, the trio tried to escape on their two-wheeler and the NCB sleuths chased them for nearly two-and-half kms, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

In the chase, one of the NCB officers managed to grab hold of one of the peddlers fleeing on the bike and was dragged for nearly 200 metres, but the peddler managed to slip away on the vehicle.

Another officer chased a second peddler who had jumped from the vehicle and was running towards a residential complex to escape.

Fisticuffs ensued there between the peddler and officer in which the latter was hurt, but he managed to hold onto the wanted man.

The NCB recovered a commercial quantity of 62 gms of Mephedrone from him, his interrogation is going on unravel more details of the nexus and the two associates who got away, said Wankhede.