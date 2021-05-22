Assam Rifles jawan killed in encounter with militants in Arunachal

Itanagar: An Assam Rifles jawan was killed while two others were injured in an encounter with suspected members of the militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Yung Aung) in Arunachal Pradeshs Changlang district on Saturday.

Officials of Arunachal Pradesh police have confirmed the incident while the defence officials said that they are collecting the details of the exchange of fire between the Assam Rifles troopers and the militants.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off about the presence of armed militants near Longvi village, the Assam Rifles troopers launched a combing operation on Saturday morning and soon after the extremists fired upon the jawans who also retaliated.

The two injured soldiers have been airlifted to the nearest Army hospital.

Further details are awaited.