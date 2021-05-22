Published On: Sat, May 22nd, 2021

Assam Rifles jawan killed in encounter with militants in Arunachal

Itanagar: An Assam Rifles jawan was killed while two others were injured in an encounter with suspected members of the militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Yung Aung) in Arunachal Pradeshs Changlang district on Saturday.

The two injured soldiers have been airlifted to the nearest Army hospital

Officials of Arunachal Pradesh police have confirmed the incident while the defence officials said that they are collecting the details of the exchange of fire between the Assam Rifles troopers and the militants.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off about the presence of armed militants near Longvi village, the Assam Rifles troopers launched a combing operation on Saturday morning and soon after the extremists fired upon the jawans who also retaliated.

The two injured soldiers have been airlifted to the nearest Army hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com