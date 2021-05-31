Choksi may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica, claims Antigua PM

New Delhi: Even as a court in Dominica is scheduled to hear the matter of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Wednesday after he was caught from the Caribbean island nation on May 26, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has claimed that Choksi may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica on a romantic trip before getting caught.

“Mehul Choksi made a mistake and the information we are getting is that Choksi travelled with his girlfriend, but he was caught in Dominica and now he can be deported back to India,” Browne reportedly told a local radio station, as reported by the Antigua News Roon.

Choksi, who has been staying in in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after taking citizenship in 2017 under the Citizenship by Investment programme, reportedly fled to Dominica on May 23 before being caught on May 26.

It is speculated that Choksi was going for dinner with his girlfriend when he was nabbed.

A Dominican court had restrained the deportation of Choksi on Friday till June 2 while hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by his lawyers.