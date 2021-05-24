Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over toolkit row

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell has sent a notice to micro-blogging site Twitter over the alleged toolkit row, sources said on Monday.

A Delhi Police source said that the Special Cell has sent notice to Twitter for describing a tweet as “manipulated media” in connection with the alleged toolkit controversy, that erupted last week.

In the notice, police has asked Twitter to share all the information with it, on how it described the toolkit as manipulated media.

Delhi Police is yet to register a case in the matter.

The Congress last week had approached Delhi Police with a complaint against BJP national president JP Nadda, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, party leader BL Santhosh and Union Minister Smriti Irani and others over the alleged toolkit matter and accusing them of “forgery”.

Patra had tweeted, accusing Congress of defaming the Prime Minister and also shared an alleged toolkit of the Congress.

However, the tweet of Patra was marked as manipulated media by Twitter.