EC defers elections to Andhra, Telangana Legislative Councils

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday deferred the biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves.

The term of office of three members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and six members of the Telangana Legislative Council elected by the members of respective Legislative Assemblies are expiring on May 31 and June 3, respectively.

As per the provisions of Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the seats of a state Legislative Council, which are going to be vacant on expiration of the term of the members, are required to be filled up by holding biennial election before the said expiration of the term.

The poll panel on Thursday reviewed the matter and decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold biennial election to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive.

The EC will take a decision in the matter at appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like National or State Disaster Management Authority.