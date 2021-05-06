Ex-Union Minister Ajit Singh passes away due to Covid

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Ajit Singh died of Covid on Thursday morning. He was 82. Singh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Ajit Singh was the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He served as union minister in several governments. Prime Minister Naendra Modi, former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief JP Nadda expressed condolences on the death of former Union Minister.

At 9.10 am, his son Jayant Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi, “Chaudhary Sahib nahi rahe (Chaudhary Sahib is no more).

In a statement the family said, “Chaudhary Ajit singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021”.

“Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn, cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare,” the statement from the family said.

Singh’s family appealed to people to pay respect from home following Covid protocols.