Gap between 2 doses of Covishield vaccine extended to 12-16 weeks

New Delhi: The Covid Working Group chaired by NK Arora has recommended extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

The gap between the two doses of the same vaccine is 6-8 weeks at present.

The working group, based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from the UK, agreed on increasing the interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. However, there is no change in interval of Covaxin doses.

The Covid Working Group comprises Dr NK Arora, Director, INCLEN Trust; Dr Rakesh Agarwal, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Dr JP Mulliyal, Dr Naveen Khanna, Group Leader; Dr Amulya Panda, Director, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi and Dr VG Somani, Drugs Controller General of India.

The recommendation of the COVID Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog in its meeting on May 12.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also accepted this recommendation of the COVID Working Group for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12 -16 weeks.