India’s active Covid caseload declines for second consecutive day

New Delhi: The country’s active caseload declined for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to 37,04,099. It now comprises 15.87% of the country’s total Covid positive cases. A net decline of 11,122 cases was recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 13 states cumulatively account for 82.51 per cent of India’s total active cases. These states are Karnataka (5,87,472), Maharashtra (5,61,342), Kerala (4,24,309), Uttar Pradesh (2,16,057), Rajasthan (2,05,730), Andhra Pradesh (1,95,102), Tamil Nadu (1,62,181), Gujarat (1,31,673), West Bengal (91,27,673), Chhattisgarh (1,21,836), Madhya Pradesh (1,11,366), Haryana (1,08,997) and Bihar (91,02,100).

The country’s cumulative recoveries stood at 1,93,82,642 on Wednesday. The National Recovery Rate was 83.04 per cent with 3,55,338 recoveries in the last 24 hours. New recoveries outshone new daily cases for the second consecutive day.

Ten states account for 71.58 per cent of the new recoveries.

They are Maharashtra (71,966), Kerala (32,976), Uttar Pradesh (29,358), Karnataka (22,358), Tamil Nadu (19,182), West Bengal (18,994), Haryana (15,728), Gujarat (15,198), Andhra Pradesh (14,502) and Bihar (13,852).