Jilted lover throws acid on girlfriend’s bridegroom in Bihar

Patna: Angry over his girlfriend getting married to someone else, a jilted lover threw acid on the bridegroom at the wedding in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, injuring him seriously, police said on Thursday.

The bridegroom, Navin Kumar, sustained burn injuries on his face and chest and was admitted to the Sadar hospital, where his condition is critical now.

Relatives of the victim at the venue managed to nab the assailant, Mithun Kumar, and was brutally beat him up before police arrived and took him away.

The accused is booked for attempt to murder in Halsi police station.

“The incident occurred in Kakrauli village under Halsi police station in Lakhisarai. The groom, a native of Bhandous village in Sheikhpura district, and his relatives came to Kakrauli for marriage on Wednesday night. Mithun, who was carrying an acid bottle, reached at the marriage venue and hurled it on the groom in the Mandap,” Investigating Officer Akhilesh Kumar of Halsi police station said.

“The accused was immediately overpowered by the victim’s family members and brutally thrashed. They have taken Navin to Sadar hospital. He is currently admitted in the burns ward and his condition is serious,” the officer said.