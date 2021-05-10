Kejriwal spent Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since taking to power in 2015, claims BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital by claiming that the latter had been busy spending crores on publicity and misleading people while washing his hands of responsibility and leaving everything to the Centre.

The BJP claimed that instead of pushing the vaccination programme in time, the Delhi government was busy advertising and is now doing politics over the availability of oxygen.

Addressing a virtual press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited a RTI reply to highlight that the Kejriwal government has spent around Rs 805 crore on advertisements since 2015 but not opened a single new hospital in the city.

“He (Kejriwal) has been making daily appearances on the TV, ‘misleading people and lying'”, Patra said, attacking the Delhi Chief Minister.

“You keep advertising, claiming there will not be any lockdown, no shortage of oxygen and that people will be delivered oxygen at home. When you saw that you cannot control the situation, then you pointed fingers at the Centre and washed your hands of your responsibility,” said the BJP spokesperson.

Patra noted that Kejriwal had claimed on April 26 that his government will order 1.34 crore vaccines, which is worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore.

“Today, he’s saying he has nothing. Only 8.93 per cent people over 45 years have got their second dose in Delhi. Only 48.03 per cent people over 60 years have received their first dose. Only 17 per cent people over 60 years have received second dose,” he said.

Despite funding from the PM Cares Fund for setting up oxygen plants, the Delhi government failed to start any because it could not provide any site, he alleged.