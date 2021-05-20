LG dismisses Davinder Singh from J&K government service

Srinagar: J&K Lt Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered the dismissal from government service of suspended deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP), Davinder Singh who has been charged by the NIA for supporting terrorists.

Together with the suspended Dy SP, the government also ordered dismissal of two teachers from government service for working against the security of the state.

An order issued by the UT government said today, “The Lt governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of article 311 of the constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Davinder Singh.A

“Accordingly, the Lt governor hereby dismisses Davinder Singh from service with immediate effect”.

A similar order was passed today by the Lt governor against two teachers namely Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, both residents of Kupwara district.

Earlier, an assistant professor, an executive magistrate (Naib Tehsildar) and a government teacher were dismissed from service by the Lt governor exercising the same powers.