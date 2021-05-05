Mamata Banerjee a leader without conscience: BJP

New Delhi: Just before the swearing-in of Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for a consecutive third term, the BJP said that she is a leader without conscience.

Banerjee led Trinamool Congress registered a massive victory for the third time by winning more than two-third seats in the just concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), B.L. Santosh tweeted: “A person who got defeated in elections whose party is a bunch of thugs who have unleashed a reign of terror on rival party workers and voters is taking oath as CM of Bengal.

“Trinamool Congress is a party devoid of morality and Mamata Banerjee is a leader without conscience.”

West BJP co-incharge, Amit Malviya tweeted: “Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in as Chief Minister of West Bengal is not just tainted by her personal defeat in Nandigram but also with the blood of lakhs of BJP workers and supporters, who have been at the receiving end of TMC’s retributive violence.

“Bengal is facing a dark era.”

Earlier Santosh also tweeted, “When our National President J.P. Nadda took to partition analogy to describe Bengal Riots many eyebrows were raised. But both are similar. Mass riots, targeting Hindu workers systematically, trying to instil fear in them, robbing them of their livelihood.”

“Also, like a section of the intelligentsia and the then ruling establishment saw to it that partition violence were never documented and losses were not accounted for, the Bengal Riots will also escape the scrutiny of time.

“No news, headlines, editorials, prime time debates,” Santosh further tweeted.

On Tuesday, Nadda met BJP workers who suffered violent attacks by TMC workers.

“Met victim families of our Karyakartas who were targeted by the TMC post election in Gopalpur, West Bengal. In independent India, this much intolerance is unprecedented till date. I want to assure our Karyakartas of West Bengal that crores of BJP workers are with them,” Nadda tweeted.

“Our Karyakartas have suffered tremendous violence carried out by TMC in Pratapnagar, Sonarpur, West Bengal. Intolerance thy name is Mamta. We will put all these things in front of the people & provide justice to every Karyakarta in a fair manner,” he added.