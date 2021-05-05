Mamata is Lioness of East’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: After Mamata Banerjee took oath for the third time as Chief Minister of West Bengal, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the TMC Supremo as “Lioness Of East”.

In his tweet, the former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “She is really the “Lioness Of East”. My heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial for fighting and winning a huge victory in spite of all the odds.”

Congress leaders have been praising the TMC chief after she decimated the BJP in the state election. Former union minster Manish Tewari even termed Mamata Banerjee as Rani of Jhansi (queen who fought the Britishers).

Another former union minister Salman Khurshid said, “Mamata didi’s victory is relief and comfort despite the sacrifice we as Congress must endure. But for both as indeed many others there is need to return to drawing board for sustainable challenge to BJP.”

The Congress scored zero in the West Bengal election and even lost its strongholds, while the party has said that it is committed to course correction. After losing in the state polls the Congress said that the party will “study” the results, correct mistakes and do a course correction.