More than 79L doses available with states, UTs

New Delhi: On the first day of third phase of Covid vaccination, the Union Ministry Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that more than 79 lakh vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs) while nearly 17 lakh additional doses will reach them in the next three days.

The ministry said that so far provided nearly 16.37 crore vaccine doses (16,37,62,300) to the states and UTs free of cost and as of 8 am on Saturday the total consumption including wastage is 15,58,48,782 doses.

“79,13,518 Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for administration while 17,31,110 additional vaccine doses will them within the next three days,” the Ministry said.

The Union government, meanwhile, made allocation of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines through its channel to the state and UTs for the first fortnight of May.