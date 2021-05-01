NCB raids Goa beach shack; Nigerian drug peddler dodges arrest

Panaji: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have busted a drug racket at a North Goa beach shack, seizing drugs with several lakh rupees, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

A Nigerian drug peddler Mustafa alias Tiger, who was allegedly running the racket from Negi cafe, a beach shack located at Arambol beach, however managed to give the NCB sleuths the slip.

58 grams of Amphetamine (commercial quantity), 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), cocaine, mephedrone, heroin and ecstasy/MDMA in intermediate quantity, were seized in the raid.

“Mustafa alias Tiger is a notorious drug trafficker of North Goa area. He was running his drug trade from Negi Cafe. Efforts are on to intercept and nab him,” the statement said.

NCB officials have however arrested the caretaker of Negi Cafe, Ranbir Singh.

“The owner of the shack has been summoned for questioning,” the statement also said.