Nepal Prez calls on parties to form coalition govt within Thursday

Kathmandu: Hours after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called on political parties to form a coalition government within Thursday.

Since no political party commands a majority in the House as per the Article 76 (2) of the Constitution, the President on Monday evening urged the political parties to form the government.

After the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) withdrew its support, as per the constitutional provision Oli had proposed to seek the vote of confidence.

Out of 232 lawmakers present in the House on Monday, 93 votes were cast in favour of Oli, while 124 votes were cast against him.

As many as 15 lawmakers stayed neutral.

Oli needed 136 votes to win the vote of confidence in the 271-House of Representative.

“President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called the parties represented in the House of Representatives to present their claim for the purpose of appointing a member of the House of Representatives commanding majority in Parliament as Prime Minister as per Article 76(2) by 9 pm, Thursday,” a statement from her office said.

With the call from the President Office, now it is up to the opposition parties to form the coalition government.

Three opposition parties, Nepali Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) have to initiate the process of government formation if they do not divide.

JSP Chairman Maantha Thakur, who stayed neutral in the voting process, declined to join the new government, making it difficult for the opposition parties to form the new government.

Thakur, a Madhesi leader, on Monday night issued a statement and declined to join the new coalition government, adding that he supported Oli.

Another Madhesi leader, Upendra Yadav, who is also a chairman of the JSP, has voted against Oli and agreed to join the coalition government.