New pictures of Mehul Choksi emerge, show injury marks in custody

New Delhi: Pictures of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi have surfaced on social media which showed several marks of bruises on his face and shoulders, even as a private jet landed in Dominica from Qatar.

Antigua News Room, a news outlet in Antigua and Barbuda, posted several pictures of Choksi with swollen eyes and several bruises on his arm.

In a tweet it said, “First pictures emerge of Mehul Choksi behind bars.”

On Thursday night, Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Agarwal had said that Choksi was forced to get into a vessel from Antigua and was taken to Dominica. He also claimed that there were marks on Choksi’s body, implying the use of force.

“There is something fishy and I guess it was a strategy to take him to another place so that there are chances of sending him back to India. So I don’t know what forces are operating. The time will tell,” he had said.

However, Antigua Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney has rubbished the claims of Choksi’s counsel and said that they have no information on him being forcefully removed.

On Saturday, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne also confirmed that a private jet has landed in Dominica with certain documents related to his case.

He was responding to a question during his radio programme on a question about a private jet arriving in Dominica from Qatar and said, “Yes I can confirm that a jet is there. My understanding is that Indian government has sent some documentation from the courts to confirm that Choksi is a fugitive. My understanding is that it is for the court hearing scheduled on Wednesday June 2 as the Dominica court has put a stay on his deportation. So the Indian government seems to be going all out to ensure that he is repatriated to India and face charges there.”

A Dominican court has restrained on Choksi’s deportation to India following a habeas corpus filed by his lawyers.

The High Court of Dominica on Friday once again “restrained” the extradition of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.