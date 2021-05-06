Pakistan intruder shot dead on border in J&K’s Samba sector

Jammu: Border security force (BSF) troopers shot dead a Pakistani intruder overnight on the international border in J&K’s Samba district.

BSF sources said a Pakistani intruder was found moving suspiciously near a BSF outpost on the Indian side of the international border in Samba sector during the night.

“The Pakistani intruder was challenged, but he did not stop after which he was shot dead.

“The dead body of the intruder is lying near our post. A search operation is going on in the area”, a source said.