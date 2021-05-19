Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking probe into ‘Toolkit’

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction for an investigation into the ‘Toolkit’. The plea also sought suspension of registration of Congress party, if charges against the party for indulging in anti-national acts and playing with lives of people were found true.

On Tuesday, the BJP alleged a ‘Toolkit’ has been prepared by the Congress party to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Congress party had accused BJP leaders of releasing a forged and fabricated letter and termed it as an attempt to divert attention of the people and to hide the failures of the government in the handling the health crisis.

The plea moved by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha urged the top court to issue direction to the Centre to prepare guidelines against hoarding of essential items during the Covid-19 pandemic. The petition named the Indian National Congress, the Union government and the Election Commission as respondents.

“Issue a writ, order, or direction in the nature of mandamus or any other direction the respondent no. 2 (Union government) to register a preliminary inquiry pertaining to the alleged Toolkit for the purpose of enquiring whether the Toolkit or any actions pursuant to it, disclose any offence under Section 124-A , 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section of the UAPA, 1967, and for the said purpose to secure the custody of the said Toolkit”, said one of the prayers of the plea before the top court.

The plea also urged the apex court to direct the Union government to issue necessary guidelines to each and every political party, group, and individual to stop all kinds of hoarding. The plea sought direction against the portraying anti-national stance, which includes the usage of photos of funeral or dead bodies, naming of mutants after India and the PM and calling out a single religion as responsible for spread of Covid-19.