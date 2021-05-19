PM announces immediate relief package of Rs 1,000 cr for Tauktae-affected Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an immediate relief package of Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat after cyclonic storm Tauktae badly hit the state on Tuesday. The PM was in his home state to take stock of the situation in the three badly affected districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir-Somnath and the union territory of Diu after the devastation that was caused by the severe cyclonic storm.

Following the enormous devastation caused by Tauktae on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in his home state on Wednesday and both he and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the aerial route to visit the affected districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir-Somnath and the union territory of Diu.

After the two-hour survey in an Indian Air Force chopper, the Prime Minister had a review meeting with the Gujarat CM and other senior officials of the state administration at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport building in Ahmedabad.

A presentation was made to the PM regarding the primary assessment on the devastation caused by Tauktae. Details regarding the damage assessment, restoration and relief work were also discussed.

After the meeting, the PM announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in Gujarat. The union government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the state to assess the extent of the damage.

The PM told the Gujarat CM that the Centre had assured all help for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas of the state.

The PM also announced an ex-gratia aid of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died due to Tauktae and Rs 50,000 for the injured. This aid would be given to all those affected by Tauktae across India.

The PM also took a stock of Covid-19 situation in Gujarat during the meeting at Ahmedabad airport.

The cyclonic storm Tauktae on Tuesday passed through the Gir-Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar districts, with wind speed blowing at around 150 km/ hour. The maximum damage was inflicted in these three districts, thereafter the intensity decreased gradually as it passed near Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The storm has caused a great damage in the state, and according to an estimate a total of around Rs three thousand crore losses has been inflicted on Gujarat.

The maximum damage of Rs. 1,400 crore has been to the power network and around Rs 1,200 crores to the agriculture sector. Crops like mango, banana and coconut hav been ruined. Fallen trees have disrupted power lines and blocked internal as well as major roads, affecting relief operations.