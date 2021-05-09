PM dials CMs of Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, U’Khand to take stock of Covid situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held telephonic discussions with the Chief Ministers of Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in their respective states, said sources.

The Prime Minister spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat separately to get real time information about the pandemic situation in their states as well as the steps being taken to curtail the spread of the virus.

Modi took the details of availability of ICU beds in hospitals, oxygen supply as well as distribution of Covid vaccines in these four states.

The Chief Ministers briefed the Prime Minister about the recovery rate, corona curfew, temporary covid hospitals, public awareness campaigns, vaccination drive and availability of oxygen plants in their states.

Modi assured the Chief Ministers that the Central government will provide all possible help to them in this hour of crisis. The Prime Minister also emphasised on the increasing the rate of vaccination.

In the last four days, the Prime Minister has spoken with 14 Chief Ministers and two Lieutenant Governors to take stock of the efforst being made by the states and union territories to deal with the pandemic.