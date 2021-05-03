PM Modi, EU chief discuss Covid situation in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, and discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India and the ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The two leaders exchanged views on the Covid-19 situation in India ahead of the India-EU leaders’ meeting on May 8.

Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for mobilising quick support for India’s fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

Both the leaders also noted that the India-EU strategic partnership is witnessing a renewed momentum since the last summit in July last year.

The leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU leaders’ meeting on May 8 in virtual form is an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to the already multi-faceted India-EU relationship.

The India-EU leaders’ meeting will be the first in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership.

The conversation took place at a time when India reported 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Monday. It was the 12th straight day when India reported more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past six days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,99,25,604 with 34,13,642 active cases. As many as 2,18,959 persons have fallen prey to the virus so far.