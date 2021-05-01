Published On: Sat, May 1st, 2021

PM offers prayers to Guru Teg Bahadur at Sis Ganj Sahib

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in the national capital and offered prayers on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Modi visited the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi visited the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk area without security route or special security arrangements at the Gurudwara.

“On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

