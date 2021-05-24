Post-poll violence in West Bengal: 2,093 women lawyers write to CJI to form SIT

New Delhi: As many as 2,093 women lawyers from across the country have made a representation to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, to constitute a special investigation team (SIT), fast-track court and set up an effective complaint mechanism in matters connected to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The women lawyers said there is a constitutional crisis in Bengal, where the condition of the citizens due to the post-poll violence continuing since May 2 is deplorable.

“It is stated with utmost grief that the perpetrators of violence have not even spared women and children. The current situation of gross violations of human rights in the state of West Bengal requires the immediate attention of the highest court of the country,” said the representation.

The lawyers urged the top court to issue directions to the DGPs in Assam, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand to prepare a complete data of the people who have taken shelters in their respective states.

The lawyers said the police are hand in glove with the goons, and the victims are not in a position to even register their complaints.

“There is a complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the state. Even the media is silent for the past few days and not showing the true and current picture of the state of affairs in West Bengal,” added the plea.

The leading signatories of the petition claimed to have impeccable pieces of evidence like photographs of the victims in camps, complaints from victims, registers maintained in the shelter homes, and specific affidavits etc. They said the evidences can be provided to the top court in a sealed cover as and when it directs.

The plea also urged the top court to constitute an SIT to register FIRs and investigate the deaths and other vengeful attacks.

“Direct a court monitored investigation in a time-bound manner, trial by specially constituted fast-track court wherever chargesheet is filed by the SIT regarding cases emanating from the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Issue directions that all post-poll violence victims/family members may be duly compensated for death/ injuries, loss of property etc. by the state of West Bengal,” added the plea.