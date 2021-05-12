SC panel Chairman Sampla on Bengal visit

Chandigarh: Taking a serious view of complaints regarding atrocities being committed on the Dalits in West Bengal, National Commission for Schedule Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla on Wednesday left for a two-day visit to West Bengal, beginning May 13.

He will be visiting victims to take stock of the situation where incidences have occurred.

As per a statement, he will be visiting Nabagram and Balcaba villages, both in East Bardhaman district on the first day.

On May 14,he will be visiting Sarisa village in South 24 Parganas district, where he will listen to the first-hand account of victims.

On the same day, in the evening he has called a meeting with the Chief Secretary and DGP in the state capital to ensure justice for the Schedule Caste victims.