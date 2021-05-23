Shubhangi Atre resumes shoot in Surat

Surat: Actress Shubhangi Atre is happy to resume shoots for her television show, “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain” here after recovering from Covid-19.

The actress, who plays the lead role of of Angoori bhabhi in the show, told IANS: ” “We are in Surat and back to work. I feel blessed to resume my shoots. And we are actually taking care of us and are following every Covid-19 guidelines. I feel secured as our team is also like a family to me. We are spending long hours in a day together from so many years. So, now when I came back I realised how much I missed this family.”

However, she does miss her daughter Ashi and husband Piyush Poorey.

“I miss my family here, so much. But we are virtually connected. I take updates about the meals and other important stuff,” she says.

After a month, like several other shows, makers of “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai” took a call and moved the unit to other states after shoots in Maharashtra had come to a grinding halt owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.