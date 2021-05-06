Published On: Thu, May 6th, 2021

Stalin to be sworn in as CM along with 33 ministers on Friday

Chennai: A total of 34 DMK lawmakers will be sworn in as Ministers at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning including DMK President MK Stalin as the next Chief Minister.

Stalin’s Cabinet will have two women

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday released the list of lawmakers who will be appointed as ministers and their portfolios.

According to Raj Bhavan, Stalin had sent a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers along with their portfolios on Thursday.

Stalin’s Cabinet will have two women.

The Ministerial list does not include Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin who has won from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com