Stalin to be sworn in as CM along with 33 ministers on Friday

Chennai: A total of 34 DMK lawmakers will be sworn in as Ministers at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning including DMK President MK Stalin as the next Chief Minister.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday released the list of lawmakers who will be appointed as ministers and their portfolios.

According to Raj Bhavan, Stalin had sent a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers along with their portfolios on Thursday.

Stalin’s Cabinet will have two women.

The Ministerial list does not include Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin who has won from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.