Sunny Leone’s diet won’t let her gorge on noodles!

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone sure is resilient when it comes to sticking to her diet. The actress posted a fun video on Friday, where she is seen trying not to get tempted by the bowl of noodles.

In the Instagram video, Sunny sniffs the bowl of noodles, but regrets that her diet regime doesn’t allow her to gorge on the dish. “When you are on a diet and have a craving for #Maggi,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sunny has been taking to her social media to also encourage fans and cheer them up as the country battles with the deadly second wave of Covid-19. Recently, she also joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in order to feed 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi.

The actress is currently part of the reality show “Splitsvilla”. She shot for the show in Kerala earlier this year.