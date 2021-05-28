Terrorist killed in ongoing J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

The gunbattle in Ganapora area started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter. encounter is going on as atleast one more terrorists is believed to be hiding in the area,” police said.