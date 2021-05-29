Terrorists kill two civilians in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Two persons were killed after terrorists fired upon them from a close range in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

A senior police officiaL said that the terrorists fired upon Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, 20, at Jablipora Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Both have succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.

Imediately after the incident, the area was been cordoned off by the security forces who launched a search operation to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act.