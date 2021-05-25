Published On: Tue, May 25th, 2021

Terrorists lob grenade lobbed at CRPF in J&K’s Tral

Srinagar: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started

CRPF officials said terrorists lobbed a grenade at a ‘naka’ party outside a CRPF camp in Tral area, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, causing no injuries or loss.

Immediately after the incident, additional police parties reached the spot.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

