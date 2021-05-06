Three Al-Badr terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian, one surrenders

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursady succeeded in killing three Al Badr terrorists following a fierce encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. One terrorists surrendered before the security forces.

Police said on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Kanigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army’s 44 RR and 178Bn CRPF.

During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained the hiding terrorist were given an opportunity to surrender.

The hiding terrorists refused and fired indiscriminately at the securioty forces to break the cordon and escape. However, in the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

The neutralised terrorists have been identified as Danish Mir, Mohd Umer Bhat both residents of Khajapora Shopian and Zaid Bashir Reshi resident of Raben Shopian. Police said as per its records, they were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has made a fervent appeal to all misguided youth who have joined terror ranks to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream as the society needs them and most importantly their parents.

Incriminating materials including large quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

A senior police official said that the surrendered terrorist from the group of four Al-Badr terrorists earlier made appeals to his trapped companions to surrender, but they refused to do so.

Family members of the trapped terrorists were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender.

Police said due to efforts and utmost patience of police, security forces and repeated surrender appeals with the help of their family members, one of the trapped terrorist Tausif Ahmad ultimately surrendered and laid down his arms before the joint security forces.