Three LeT terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

In a police statement issued after the encounter, it has been said that Anantnag Police while acting on specific input regarding presence of three terrorists in a residential house at village Sheikhpora, Vailoo area of Kokernag, launched a joint cordon and search operation by Police, Army’s 19 RR and the CRPF.

During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, the hiding terrorists were given an opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately , triggering an encounter.

The security forces also rescued all the civilians trapped in the gunfire and halted the operation for some time to ensure safe evacuation of locals from the area of encounter.

Once all the civilians were safely evacuated, the operation resumed and all the terrorists were subsequently eliminated.

After the encounter ended, the bodies of the neutralised terrorists were retrieved from the encounter site of encounter. The terrorists killed have been identified as Ilyas Ahmad Dar alias Sameer, resident of Danwathpora Kokernag, Ubaid Shafi alias Abdullah, resident of Batamaloo Srinagar and Aqib Ahmad Lone alias Sahil, resident of Khandaypora Kulgam.

Police said as per its records all the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and part of the groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and security establishments.

“It is pertinent to mention that terrorist Ubaid Shafi was part of the terrorist group involved in carrying out the terrorist attack at Aaribagh area of Nowgam Srinagar on 01/04/2021 in which one Constable Rameez Ahmad attained martyrdom,” police said.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, two pistols and incriminating materials have also been recovered from the encounter site, added the police.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated police and security forces for conducting successful operation without any collateral damage. IGP Kashmir has also appealed to the parents of the misguided youth to help Police bring their wards back into mainstream.